HOQU Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $278,883.56 and approximately $646,593.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00785958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

