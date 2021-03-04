Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 110,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.