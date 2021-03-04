Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 2,396,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,978,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $765.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563,919 shares of company stock valued at $63,292,833 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

