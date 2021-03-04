Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 265,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,535. The firm has a market cap of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $91.74.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
