Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 265,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,535. The firm has a market cap of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 635.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

