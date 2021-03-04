HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Down 5.9%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 14,126,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,342,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HP by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in HP by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

