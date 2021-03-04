HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.