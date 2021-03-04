HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $36,969.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

