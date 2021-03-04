Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

HBM opened at C$8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

