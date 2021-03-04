Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 7.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.45. 2,624,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,365,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

