Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 4.0% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after buying an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.08 on Thursday, hitting $391.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.