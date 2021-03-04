Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $5,336.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

