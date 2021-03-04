Humanscape Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.14 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Humanscape has a market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $101,229.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

