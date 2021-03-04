Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Down to $270.20

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.20 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.38). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 273.20 ($3.57), with a volume of 310,046 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £449.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.07%.

In other Hunting news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

