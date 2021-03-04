Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 891.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 161,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 145,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 15,786,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

