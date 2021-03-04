Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,632 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,476. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

