Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 288,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

