Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $31.64. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 35,994 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $207.61 million, a P/E ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 838,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 591,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

