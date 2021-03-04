Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of HURN opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 49,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

