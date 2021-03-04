Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.23 ($0.04), with a volume of 10,088,353 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The stock has a market cap of £63.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

