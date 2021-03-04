HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HVBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 8,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. HV Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

