HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HVBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 8,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. HV Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $19.25.
HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter.
About HV Bancorp
HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.