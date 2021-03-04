Hxro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $981,388.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $70.86 million and $981,388.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

