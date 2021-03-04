Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.61.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,026. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

