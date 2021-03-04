Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) dropped 18.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 865,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 377,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

