HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,430.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $14,430.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00477610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00077203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00488179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051135 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,749,299 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

