Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $43,286.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 162,627,340 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.