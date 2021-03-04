Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hyundai Motor stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,249. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

