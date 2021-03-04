Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hyundai Motor stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,249. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.
