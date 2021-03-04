Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on IBDRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

