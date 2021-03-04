Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,251.0 days.

Shares of IBJHF stock remained flat at $$2.93 on Thursday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBJHF. Berenberg Bank cut Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

