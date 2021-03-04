ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist increased their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.