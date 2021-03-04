ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $6.78 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $16.98 million and $13,863.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.78 or 0.00014034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,518 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

