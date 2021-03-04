iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.51% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $42,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

ICLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

