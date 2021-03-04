ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR stock opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.