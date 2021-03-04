Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Down 6.7%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 1,424,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 899,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

