Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Down 6.7%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 1,424,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 899,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
