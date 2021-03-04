IDEX Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $37.64 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.34 or 0.00754572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043586 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

