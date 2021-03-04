IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $100,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $485.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.19 and its 200-day moving average is $449.87. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

