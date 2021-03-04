IDT (NYSE:IDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.63

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $17.98. IDT shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 284,043 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

