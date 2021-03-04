IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Up 0.1%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

IG Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

