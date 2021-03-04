IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $26.40

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 28.29 ($0.37). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 28.29 ($0.37), with a volume of 13,779 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

