IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.72

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $28.61. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

