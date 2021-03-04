IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.53

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.53 and traded as high as C$35.95. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$35.42, with a volume of 500,461 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

