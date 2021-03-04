Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $144,860.58 and $88.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,854.37 or 0.99471114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00089093 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,404,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,421 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars.

