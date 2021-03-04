IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $52,396.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00797092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

