Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $928.22 Million

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $928.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $931.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.56 million. Illumina reported sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Illumina by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $189,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $416.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.62 and its 200-day moving average is $358.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

