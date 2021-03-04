Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $20.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.76. 42,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,005. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.83.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $8,700,188 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

