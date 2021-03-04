Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.62. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 52,610 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,486 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,473.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,022 shares in the company, valued at $335,257.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

