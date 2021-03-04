ImageCoin (IMG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,292.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $225,624.04 and $86,292.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,954,494 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

