ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

