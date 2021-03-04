ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMUC opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
