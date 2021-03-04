Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the January 28th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 5,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,573. Immunome has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $645,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

