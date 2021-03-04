Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.60. Immutep shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 151,398 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immutep stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Immutep as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

