Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading Down 7.7%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.41. 513,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 798,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

